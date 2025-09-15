First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 422 Shares of TransUnion $TRU

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRU. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Rovin Capital UT ADV grew its stake in TransUnion by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in TransUnion by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. New Century Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 8.7% in the first quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 2,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 105.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 5,337 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $480,383.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,220.11. The trade was a 18.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $90,289.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,262.12. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,309 shares of company stock worth $923,789. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransUnion Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:TRU opened at $91.99 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.71. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $113.17.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%.The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. TransUnion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.030-4.140 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.990-1.040 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRU. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on TransUnion from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut TransUnion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.64.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

