First Hawaiian Bank Purchases New Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. $RGLD

First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Royal Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 256.5% during the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Royal Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGLD opened at $189.32 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.43. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.67 and a 1 year high of $191.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.33.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Free Report ) (TSE:RGL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 56.24%.The firm had revenue of $209.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGLD shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price objective on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price (up from $229.00) on shares of Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Royal Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $202.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Royal Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.63.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

