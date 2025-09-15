First Hawaiian Bank Raises Holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. $TOL

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Toll Brothers Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 139.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,524 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,154,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 73,832 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,796,000 after buying an additional 7,762 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Insider Activity at Toll Brothers

In other Toll Brothers news, COO Robert Parahus sold 9,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,288.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,501.28. The trade was a 33.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.33, for a total value of $288,325.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,724.71. This trade represents a 16.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,413 shares of company stock valued at $5,746,216 over the last ninety days. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TOL. Argus raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $169.00 price objective (up previously from $167.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.07.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE TOL opened at $143.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $129.56 and its 200 day moving average is $113.61. Toll Brothers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.52.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.14. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 12.64%.The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers Inc. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 11th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.35%.

Toll Brothers Profile

(Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.