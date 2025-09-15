First Hawaiian Bank Raises Position in Stag Industrial, Inc. $STAG

First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Stag Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 14.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 2.9% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 11,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 12.5% in the first quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Stag Industrial by 5.4% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STAG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Stag Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stag Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stag Industrial

In other Stag Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $922,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 7,562 shares in the company, valued at $279,113.42. This represents a 76.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stag Industrial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of STAG stock opened at $36.27 on Monday. Stag Industrial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.61 and a 12 month high of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.18.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 29.14% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $207.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Stag Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stag Industrial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.1242 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.32%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

