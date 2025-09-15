First Hawaiian Bank Sells 29,323 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. $NU

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,323 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NU were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NU. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in NU by 5.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 15,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NU by 8.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. lifted its position in NU by 43.6% in the first quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in NU by 51.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in NU by 74.1% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 3,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

NU Price Performance

NU opened at $15.70 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.01 and a 1 year high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NU had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 17.90%.The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on NU from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup upgraded NU from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Itau BBA Securities upgraded NU from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Santander upgraded NU to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NU

About NU

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.