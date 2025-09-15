First Hawaiian Bank Sells 4,777 Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. $OSIS

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 58.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,437 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in OSI Systems were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 118.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of OSI Systems by 139.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OSI Systems in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. B. Riley lifted their target price on OSI Systems from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.83.

OSI Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $234.80 on Monday. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.84 and a twelve month high of $241.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $226.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.30.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The technology company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $504.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.22 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 8.73%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. OSI Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.110-10.390 EPS. On average, analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OSI Systems

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.76, for a total transaction of $395,625.96. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,413.24. This trade represents a 16.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.