First Hawaiian Bank Sells 5,124 Shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) $GBX

First Hawaiian Bank decreased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:GBX – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 5,124 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Greenbrier Companies were worth $525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBX. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 44.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 108,700.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 111.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBX. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.50.

Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of Greenbrier Companies stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $71.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200-day moving average of $47.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.72.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $842.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.72 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 6.48%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Greenbrier Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Greenbrier Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 17th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.13%.

Insider Transactions at Greenbrier Companies

In other news, COO William J. Krueger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 32,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,272. This represents a 10.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wanda F. Felton sold 3,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total transaction of $198,340.12. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,930. This represents a 54.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,379 shares of company stock worth $595,213. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Greenbrier Companies Profile

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

