First Hawaiian Bank Sells 7,581 Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. $YETI

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 28.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,581 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in YETI were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of YETI by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of YETI by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 51,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of YETI by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter.

Get YETI alerts:

YETI Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of NYSE:YETI opened at $35.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $26.61 and a one year high of $45.25. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. YETI had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 9.73%.The business had revenue of $445.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. YETI has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.340-2.480 EPS. Analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their target price on YETI from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on YETI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley restated a “cautious” rating on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, August 11th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of YETI in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.54.

Get Our Latest Analysis on YETI

About YETI

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.