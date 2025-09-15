First Hawaiian Bank Takes $806,000 Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,849 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth $429,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 54,358 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,787,000 after acquiring an additional 12,533 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 10,246 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 46,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at lululemon athletica

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total transaction of $6,375,178.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at $26,058,829.16. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

lululemon athletica Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $159.87 on Monday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 52 week low of $159.75 and a 52 week high of $423.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $204.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.70.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 42.05% and a net margin of 16.38%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LULU shares. Hsbc Global Res lowered lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $180.00 price objective (down previously from $265.00) on shares of lululemon athletica in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $238.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.24.

lululemon athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

