First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in BorgWarner Inc. $BWA

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,939 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trajan Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 7,978 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 112,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BorgWarner has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 8,772 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $371,143.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 78,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,338,385.93. This trade represents a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Isabelle Mckenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $100,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 55,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,238,359.45. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,272 shares of company stock worth $1,263,318. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

BorgWarner stock opened at $43.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.66. BorgWarner Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.40 and a 1-year high of $44.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.51.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 1.50% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. BorgWarner has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.450-4.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from BorgWarner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 72.34%.

BorgWarner declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to repurchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

