First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF $FPE Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,145 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,045 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 13,641.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $18.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.69. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.77 and a fifty-two week high of $18.34.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

