Focus Partners Wealth Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 219,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,939 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrity Alliance LLC. acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,697.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 149,472 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 134.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,235,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,705,000 after purchasing an additional 707,320 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,090,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $25.21 on Monday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $25.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $24.83.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.