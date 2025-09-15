Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 113 Shares of Globe Life Inc. $GL

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,717 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Globe Life by 0.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in Globe Life by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 19,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 1.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.2% during the first quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of Globe Life stock opened at $142.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.76. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $144.00.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 21.24%. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Globe Life has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.250-14.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 13.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.63%.

Insider Activity at Globe Life

In related news, CEO Frank M. Svoboda sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $1,767,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 32,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,629,770.86. This trade represents a 27.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Matthew Darden sold 33,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $4,511,079.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 49,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,758,076.78. This represents a 40.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,722 shares of company stock worth $11,733,793. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Cfra Research raised shares of Globe Life to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.45.

Globe Life Profile

(Free Report)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

