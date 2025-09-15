Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Increases Stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. $TEVA

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 349,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,369,000 after buying an additional 106,108 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,537,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,369,000 after buying an additional 196,261 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,093,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,411,000. 54.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Price Performance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock opened at $19.96 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.50. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ( NYSE:TEVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 46.10%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TEVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.71.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Eric A. Hughes sold 52,742 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $799,568.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Placid Jover sold 6,053 shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total transaction of $91,763.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 6,774 shares in the company, valued at $102,693.84. This represents a 47.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. It offers generic medicines in various dosage forms, such as tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams; sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in parenteral and solid dosage forms; and generic products with medical devices and combination products.

See Also

