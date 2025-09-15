General Mills, Inc. $GIS Holdings Trimmed by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 301,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of General Mills worth $18,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd grew its position in General Mills by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 52,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 24,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Down 1.4%

General Mills stock opened at $49.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.13.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. General Mills has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.580-3.790 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.9%. This is a positive change from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $51.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.13.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

