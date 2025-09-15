GK Wealth Management LLC Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

GK Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,870 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 5.1% of GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GK Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,274,556 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $158,348,557,000 after acquiring an additional 8,913,959 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,379,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $18,527,354,000 after acquiring an additional 302,858 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,975,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,474,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,142,030 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $11,674,091,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,243,622 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,461,952,000 after acquiring an additional 605,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Amazon.com from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $271.00 price target (up previously from $249.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $228.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $26,548,039.20. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

