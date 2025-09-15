Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 34,849 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. $LOB

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,122 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,849 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $7,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 9,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 27.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 1,263.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 201,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 187,011 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,758,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in Live Oak Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Live Oak Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.75.

Live Oak Bancshares Stock Performance

LOB stock opened at $36.58 on Monday. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $22.68 and a one year high of $50.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.83.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a sep 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a yield of 32.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 9.84%.

Live Oak Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.