Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 76,252 Shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) by 74.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,790 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,252 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Everus Construction Group were worth $6,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everus Construction Group by 295.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth $38,000.

Get Everus Construction Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ECG. Zacks Research upgraded Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Everus Construction Group from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Everus Construction Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Everus Construction Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Everus Construction Group Price Performance

Shares of Everus Construction Group stock opened at $78.66 on Monday. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a one year low of $31.38 and a one year high of $90.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average is $56.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $921.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.12 million. Everus Construction Group had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 5.07%.The company’s revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Everus Construction Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everus Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everus Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.