Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 7,904 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF $VSGX

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,504 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $74,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $69.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.20. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $67.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.79.

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

