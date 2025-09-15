Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 96,365 Shares of MFA Financial, Inc. $MFA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in MFA Financial, Inc. (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 691,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,365 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.67% of MFA Financial worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MFA Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of MFA Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $137,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MFA Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MFA opened at $10.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. MFA Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $13.45.

MFA Financial ( NYSE:MFA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.05). MFA Financial had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $61.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MFA Financial, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. MFA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 165.52%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MFA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded MFA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $10.00 target price on MFA Financial and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of MFA Financial from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Jones Trading reissued a “hold” rating on shares of MFA Financial in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.14.

MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.

