Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. $OCFC

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its holdings in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 398,388 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 225,083 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.68% of OceanFirst Financial worth $6,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial in the first quarter valued at about $632,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in OceanFirst Financial by 3,306.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,578 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,277 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,110 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 121.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 160,837 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 88,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,516,177 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $59,810,000 after acquiring an additional 61,515 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Research cut OceanFirst Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

OCFC stock opened at $18.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.29 and a 1 year high of $21.87.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 12.89%.The company had revenue of $99.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 56.74%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

