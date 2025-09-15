Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in AdaptHealth Corp. $AHCO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 571,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139,828 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in AdaptHealth by 15.5% during the first quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 7,236,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,441,000 after purchasing an additional 969,408 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 12.3% in the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 2,711,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,389,000 after acquiring an additional 297,268 shares in the last quarter. Iron Triangle Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the first quarter valued at about $17,496,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 14.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,301,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,110,000 after acquiring an additional 163,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth by 10.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 836,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,071,000 after acquiring an additional 78,211 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $9.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.59. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $11.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.33 and its 200 day moving average is $9.24.

In other AdaptHealth news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.73, for a total transaction of $79,786.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 50,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,937.85. The trade was a 14.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded AdaptHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.40.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

