Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in APi Group Corporation $APG

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 73.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,490 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of APi Group worth $6,369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APG. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in APi Group by 78.0% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 8,911,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,632 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 75.3% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,767,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,783 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 479,614.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,878,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,685 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in APi Group by 114.4% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,802,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in APi Group by 36.9% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,521,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,554 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 205,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.24, for a total value of $7,243,582.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,968,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,798,205.08. This represents a 2.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $6,627,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,443,101 shares in the company, valued at $259,615,362.88. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,789,843 shares of company stock valued at $62,262,672 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

APG stock opened at $34.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.06 and its 200 day moving average is $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.07 and a beta of 1.61. APi Group Corporation has a 1-year low of $20.50 and a 1-year high of $36.55.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 21.33%. APi Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. APi Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on APG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 price target on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $31.33 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

