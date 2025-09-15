Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Position in Replimune Group, Inc. $REPL

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 563,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Replimune Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 7.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Replimune Group by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 33,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Replimune Group by 582.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares in the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on REPL. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, September 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (down from $19.00) on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Replimune Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

Replimune Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $5.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $447.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $17.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.41.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Replimune Group

In other news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $49,156.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,368 shares in the company, valued at $721,556.16. This trade represents a 6.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Further Reading

