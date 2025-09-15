Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Grows Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. $CVGW

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 91.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 275,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,674 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $6,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVGW. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Calavo Growers by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $561,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Calavo Growers by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 180,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 57,575 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Calavo Growers by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter worth $816,000. 81.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Calavo Growers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Calavo Growers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Calavo Growers has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.00.

Calavo Growers Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVGW opened at $27.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $488.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.46 and a 12 month high of $30.02.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $178.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.20 million. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Calavo Growers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio is 90.91%.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

