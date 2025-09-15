Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.24 Million Stake in EVgo Inc. $EVGO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471,966 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.76% of EVgo worth $6,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of EVgo in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVgo Price Performance

EVgo stock opened at $4.11 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.33. EVgo Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVgo ( NASDAQ:EVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.15 million. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. EVgo has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that EVgo Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EVgo from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on EVgo from $5.00 to $5.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.24.

EVgo Profile

(Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

