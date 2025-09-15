Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.36 Million Stock Holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania $UVSP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,091 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania worth $6,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 15,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

In other news, Director Thomas M. Petro sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $285,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 50,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,593,627.75. This represents a 15.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Stock Down 1.7%

UVSP stock opened at $30.76 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.65. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $886.20 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.77.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 15.71%.The business had revenue of $81.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 6th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania’s dividend payout ratio is 32.12%.

About Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

