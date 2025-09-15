Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.80 Million Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF $MGV

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,608 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $6,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGV. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV opened at $136.35 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $133.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.69. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $112.25 and a twelve month high of $137.40.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

