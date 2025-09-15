Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $6.82 Million Stock Holdings in Harley-Davidson, Inc. $HOG

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,861 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Harley-Davidson were worth $6,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Harley-Davidson by 3,514.8% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new position in Harley-Davidson in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 153.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

HOG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Harley-Davidson from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Griffin Securities set a $34.00 target price on Harley-Davidson in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

In related news, Director Rafeh Masood bought 2,068 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.06 per share, for a total transaction of $49,756.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,202.30. The trade was a 78.42% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOG stock opened at $29.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $39.93.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.31%.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

