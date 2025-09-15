Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. $BVN

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 427,509 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,021 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Buenaventura Mining were worth $6,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 1,363.9% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,947 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Buenaventura Mining in the first quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 17.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 11,382 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Buenaventura Mining stock opened at $20.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $20.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 0.28.

Buenaventura Mining ( NYSE:BVN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The mining company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 38.38% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $369.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.29 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Buenaventura Mining Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Buenaventura Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

