Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in Coastal Financial Corporation $CCB

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Free Report) by 44.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,503 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,725 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Coastal Financial were worth $6,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,339,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,944 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 739,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,842,000 after purchasing an additional 53,937 shares in the last quarter. Azora Capital LP lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 594,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,716,000 after purchasing an additional 196,148 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 1,067.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 456,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,794,000 after purchasing an additional 417,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Coastal Financial by 400.4% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 449,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,604,000 after purchasing an additional 359,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CCB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Coastal Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Hovde Group set a $126.00 price target on Coastal Financial in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.25.

Insider Transactions at Coastal Financial

In related news, CFO Joel G. Edwards sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total value of $221,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 36,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,001,920.33. The trade was a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $778,230. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coastal Financial Stock Down 2.0%

Shares of CCB opened at $109.10 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.57 and a beta of 1.05. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.51 and a 12-month high of $118.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.05 million. Coastal Financial had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 11.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coastal Financial

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

