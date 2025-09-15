Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stake in NETGEAR, Inc. $NTGR

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 279,874 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 37,469 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.97% of NETGEAR worth $6,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NETGEAR by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 142.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,172 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Shravan Goli sold 11,757 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total transaction of $306,975.27. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $816,851.35. The trade was a 27.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NETGEAR Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NTGR stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.14 million, a P/E ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.70 and its 200 day moving average is $26.38. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $31.55.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $170.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.06 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 9.13%.NETGEAR’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) earnings per share. NETGEAR has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NTGR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of NETGEAR in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on NETGEAR in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

NETGEAR Profile

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

