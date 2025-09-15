Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. $BBAI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) by 569.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,340,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,990,822 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.80% of BigBear.ai worth $6,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBAI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 839,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after acquiring an additional 79,593 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BigBear.ai during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of BigBear.ai from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

BigBear.ai Price Performance

BigBear.ai stock opened at $5.09 on Monday. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.36 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 3.41.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 48.11% and a negative net margin of 269.28%.The company had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. BigBear.ai’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BigBear.ai news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total value of $64,082.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 296,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,445.75. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

BigBear.ai Profile

(Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.