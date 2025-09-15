Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $6.82 Million in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 256,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.08% of StandardAero as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of StandardAero during the first quarter worth $26,000. Corebridge Financial Inc. lifted its stake in StandardAero by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in StandardAero by 272.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in StandardAero in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in StandardAero in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get StandardAero alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of StandardAero from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of StandardAero from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of StandardAero in a research note on Friday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

StandardAero Price Performance

StandardAero stock opened at $27.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.32. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.31 and a 12-month high of $34.38.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. StandardAero had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. StandardAero has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About StandardAero

(Free Report)

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StandardAero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StandardAero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.