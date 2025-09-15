Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 192,905 Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $RCKT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 995,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 192,905 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,617,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,141,000 after acquiring an additional 40,189 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,820,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 106,091 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 1,618,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,794,000 after acquiring an additional 597,706 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3,163.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,569,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $13,827,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Martin Wilson sold 12,109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $36,569.18. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 137,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,903.08. This represents a 8.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elisabeth Bjork purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $34,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $136,400. The trade was a 33.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,927 shares of company stock valued at $111,413 over the last 90 days. 24.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RCKT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Leerink Partners restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RCKT

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.16 on Monday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $22.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.86. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $340.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 0.62.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.