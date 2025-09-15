Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 208,739 Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. $SWBI

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report) by 41.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 712,708 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 208,739 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 1.62% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $6,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 21,362 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 114,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,909 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands during the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 90,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. 59.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Smith & Wesson Brands stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $14.20. The stock has a market cap of $414.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.10.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

Smith & Wesson Brands ( NASDAQ:SWBI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $85.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 216.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SWBI shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smith & Wesson Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SWBI

Smith & Wesson Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.