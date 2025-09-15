Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 64,742 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $APLS

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,742 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $6,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 3,938.7% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 9,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. Kaufman Rossin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 96.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $24.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.65 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.55.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 30.24% and a negative return on equity of 116.09%. The firm had revenue of $171.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on APLS. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.12.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 175,037 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total value of $4,934,293.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 357,909 shares in the company, valued at $10,089,454.71. The trade was a 32.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel David O. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $139,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 123,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,694. The trade was a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 394,638 shares of company stock valued at $9,817,112. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy secondary to age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy (GA).

