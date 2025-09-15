Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Purchases 7,393 Shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF $IHF

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (NYSEARCA:IHF – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 124,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF were worth $6,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000.

iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IHF opened at $48.91 on Monday. iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF has a 12 month low of $40.57 and a 12 month high of $58.60. The company has a market cap of $692.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.08.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF

The iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of US companies that provide healthcare services. IHF was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

