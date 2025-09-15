Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Winmark Corporation $WINA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA – Free Report) by 28.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,279 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Winmark were worth $6,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Winmark by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,312 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Winmark by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Winmark by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Winmark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Winmark during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Brett D. Heffes sold 4,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.89, for a total value of $2,256,287.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 114,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,925,016. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:WINA opened at $488.95 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $385.67. Winmark Corporation has a one year low of $295.79 and a one year high of $518.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.01. Winmark had a net margin of 49.48% and a negative return on equity of 98.49%. The business had revenue of $20.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.31 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 13th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Winmark Corporation, a resale company operates as a franchisor for small business in the United States and Canada. The company franchises retail stores concepts that buy, sell and trade merchandise. It also operates middle-market equipment leasing business. In addition, the company buys and sells used clothing and accessories geared toward the teenage and young adult market under Plato’s Closet brand; and operates stores which buys and sells used and new children’s clothing, toys, furniture, equipment, and accessories primarily to parents of children ages infant to 12 years under the Once Upon A Child brand.

