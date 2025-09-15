Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Korea Electric Power Corporation $KEP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Korea Electric Power Corporation (NYSE:KEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 849,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,551 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Korea Electric Power worth $6,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Vise Technologies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Korea Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,422 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 16,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Korea Electric Power by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Korea Electric Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th.

Korea Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KEP opened at $13.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Korea Electric Power Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $6.68 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.96. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.94.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $16.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.04 billion. Korea Electric Power had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Nuclear Power Generation, Thermal Power Generation, and Others segments.

