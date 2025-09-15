Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 102,131 Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. $PRAX

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 177,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines were worth $6,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 6,075.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on PRAX. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Down 4.3%

NASDAQ PRAX opened at $37.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $793.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 2.61. Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.70 and a 52 week high of $91.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($3.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.40) by $0.09. Praxis Precision Medicines had a negative net margin of 2,137.48% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -10.22 EPS for the current year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. It is developing ulixacaltamide, a small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor; PRAX-562 for the treatment of pediatric patients with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE); and PRAX-628 to treat focal epilepsy.

