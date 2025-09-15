Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 102,933 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions $DFIN

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,933 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.55% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIN. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,595,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,304,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 123.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after acquiring an additional 123,239 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,861,000. Finally, Aberdeen Group plc boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 19.4% in the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 430,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 70,012 shares during the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity at Donnelley Financial Solutions

In related news, Director Luis A. Aguilar sold 7,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.71, for a total transaction of $420,844.91. Following the sale, the director directly owned 53,343 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,081.53. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $54.63 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average is $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.99. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a twelve month low of $37.80 and a twelve month high of $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.13 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Donnelley Financial Solutions has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DFIN

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.