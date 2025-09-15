Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 2,123 Shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A $FWONA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A were worth $6,721,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 28.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 7,811 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A during the first quarter worth about $2,232,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.38% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of FWONA opened at $89.96 on Monday. Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A has a 52-week low of $68.00 and a 52-week high of $96.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.44 billion, a PE ratio of 88.20 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A ( NASDAQ:FWONA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Research raised Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

In other Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $397,979.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,651 shares of company stock worth $572,250. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Corporation – Liberty Formula One Series A

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

