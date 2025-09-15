Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 21,252 Shares of HCM II Acquisition Corp. $HOND

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 618,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,252 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in HCM II Acquisition were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOND. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in HCM II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,416,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in HCM II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $3,743,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HCM II Acquisition in the first quarter worth $10,006,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in HCM II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $21,150,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in HCM II Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $20,719,000.

Get HCM II Acquisition alerts:

HCM II Acquisition Stock Up 1.8%

HOND opened at $12.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.04. HCM II Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $12.30.

About HCM II Acquisition

HCM II Acquisition Corp. operates as a blank check company. It was formed for the purpose of entering into a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on April 4, 2024 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCM II Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HOND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCM II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCM II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.