Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 241,797 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. $NBTB

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 61.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,547 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 241,797 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of NBT Bancorp worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBTB. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NBT Bancorp by 28.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 80,158 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 17,677 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $606,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp during the first quarter worth $620,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 1,188.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 88,284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,787,000 after buying an additional 81,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of NBT Bancorp by 15.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 165,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NBTB. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of NBT Bancorp to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of NBT Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Insider Transactions at NBT Bancorp

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director David J. Nasca sold 19,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $851,162.26. Following the transaction, the director owned 82,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,952.20. The trade was a 19.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Performance

NBTB stock opened at $43.28 on Monday. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $52.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.44.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $171.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 16.10%. Sell-side analysts predict that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 53.43%.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

