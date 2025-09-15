Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 29,825 Shares of First Advantage Co. $FA

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 492,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,825 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.28% of First Advantage worth $6,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in First Advantage during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in First Advantage by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 139,536 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in First Advantage during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in First Advantage by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Advantage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $778,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Advantage alerts:

First Advantage Stock Performance

NYSE FA opened at $15.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 526.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. First Advantage Co. has a twelve month low of $12.32 and a twelve month high of $20.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. First Advantage had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 0.65%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. First Advantage’s revenue for the quarter was up 111.7% compared to the same quarter last year. First Advantage has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.860-1.030 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that First Advantage Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their target price on First Advantage from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Zacks Research raised First Advantage from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Read Our Latest Report on First Advantage

First Advantage Profile

(Free Report)

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Advantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Advantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.