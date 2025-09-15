Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 32,936 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF $SPHB

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,936 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.19% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF worth $6,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 188.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 385,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,160,000 after acquiring an additional 251,894 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $7,436,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,500.2% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 71,364 shares during the period. Cynosure Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the first quarter worth $4,974,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1,056.0% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 37,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 33,899 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Stock Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $107.47 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a twelve month low of $64.40 and a twelve month high of $108.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.51 million, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.21 and a 200-day moving average of $90.87.

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Beta index. The fund tracks a beta-weighted index of the 100 highest-beta stocks in the S&P 500. SPHB was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

