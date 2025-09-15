Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 388,397 Shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. $UGP

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,034,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 388,397 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ultrapar Participacoes were worth $6,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UGP. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes during the first quarter valued at about $26,736,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,654,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after purchasing an additional 608,951 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,175,452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 509,037 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 588.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 467,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 399,798 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participacoes by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 599,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 370,960 shares during the period. 3.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UGP opened at $3.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $4.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th were issued a $0.0555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 360.0%. Ultrapar Participacoes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UGP shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.20.

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

