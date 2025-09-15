Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 41,059 Shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. $IRON

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Disc Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRON – Free Report) by 23.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,059 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.38% of Disc Medicine worth $6,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Disc Medicine by 38.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 13,428.6% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Disc Medicine by 12.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in Disc Medicine during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Disc Medicine from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Disc Medicine in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and ten have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Disc Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.30.

IRON stock opened at $59.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 32.11 and a quick ratio of 32.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.38 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.16 and its 200 day moving average is $52.25. Disc Medicine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.82 and a 12 month high of $68.73.

Disc Medicine (NASDAQ:IRON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.41). On average, research analysts anticipate that Disc Medicine, Inc. will post -4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kevin Bitterman sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $139,575.61. Following the sale, the director directly owned 590,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,045,599.63. This trade represents a 0.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean M. Franchi sold 2,031 shares of Disc Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $119,829.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,746,441. This trade represents a 3.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,913 shares of company stock worth $7,752,051. Corporate insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Disc Medicine, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from serious hematologic diseases in the United States. The company has assembled a portfolio of clinical and preclinical product candidates that aim to modify fundamental biological pathways associated with the formation and function of red blood cells, primarily heme biosynthesis and iron homeostasis.

