Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 55,210 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF $PSCT

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,210 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 2.75% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $6,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

PSCT stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.78 and a beta of 1.22. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $33.16 and a 52-week high of $51.74. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.71.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0091 per share. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.